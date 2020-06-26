UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

UPDATE - Japan Makes Representations to Russia Over Geological Survey Near South Kurils - Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Japan has made representations to Russia over the geological exploration in the Sea of Okhotsk, including near the coast of the South Kuril Islands disputed by Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference on Friday.

"Japan is always closely following the Russian activities around four Northern Islands [Japanese term for the South Kurils]. Concerning this issue, on June 17, we made representations [to Russia] because that is not in line with our country's position on the four northern islands and is unacceptable. The solution to the Northern Territories dispute is very important. The government still wants to continue the talks with Russia basing on a fundamental position on settling the territorial dispute and signing a peace treaty," Suga said.

Tokyo's complaint has come in response to Moscow's offshore drilling in an area located in north Pacific Ocean between Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, the Sakhalin island and the archipelago of Kuril Islands, four of which have been subject to territorial claims by Japan.

Russia has notified Japan of the upcoming three-month geological survey in advance, according to the statement.

The dispute over Kuril Islands ” referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan ” is the reason the two countries still lack a permanent peace treaty following the Second World War. Moscow insists that it acquired the islands as a result of the war.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration stipulating that Moscow would consider handing over two out of four disputed islands, namely Habomai and Shikotan. For Japan, the declaration did not amount to dropping sovereignty claims over all four. Some experts believe Japan's uncompromising stance was compelled by the United States threatening that any concession would affect the return of the Okinawa Island under Tokyo's sovereignty.

