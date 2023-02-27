UPDATE - Japan Mulling Purchase of About 400 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles From US - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Japanese government is considering acquiring up to 400 US Tomahawk cruise missiles, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing representatives of opposition parties.

Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party specified the purchase volume at a budget discussion in Japan's lower house, according to the opposition.

Later in the day, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada confirmed the government's plan to purchase 400 Tomahawk missiles "to strengthen self-defense capabilities."

The defense minister's statement sparked criticism from the opposition, who requested Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to explain how they arrived at this exact figure.

"We are considering the purchase of at most 400 missiles," the prime minister specified.

Last week, Hamada announced plans to sign a contract with the United States to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles through Washington's foreign military sales program.

The Japanese authorities hope the contract will be signed in the fiscal year 2023, which starts on April 1.

In mid-January, Kishida met with US President Joe Biden to discuss the further strengthening of the military alliance between the two countries during his visit to Washington. At the meeting, Kishida indicated Tokyo's plans to buy hundreds of Tomahawk missiles in order to increase Japan's defense capabilities. Prior to the leaders' meeting, Japanese media reported that Tokyo intends to buy up to 500 such missiles from the US by 2027.

Tomahawks with a range of 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles), which are capable of reaching North Korea and the Chinese coast, will help Japan to maintain its missile potential until it develops its own weapon systems, according to Kyodo.