UPDATE - Japan Reaffirms Rhetoric on China, Calling Beijing Actions 'Greatest Strategic Challenge'

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Japanese government has stepped up its rhetoric on China, describing its foreign policy and military development as "the greatest strategic challenge" to date, according to Japan's fresh Diplomatic Bluebook released on Tuesday.

In the 2022 edition of the foreign policy report, Japan said that China's actions were of "strong security concerns."

"In recent years, China has increased its influence in the international community, not only politically and economically, but also militarily. China's current stance on foreign policy and military trends are of great concern to Japan and the international community, and are the greatest strategic challenge," the document read.

The Japanese government intends to work closely with friendly countries to ensure transparency and constructive cooperation on global arms control and disarmament in response to China's rapid military buildup, according to the bluebook.

Tokyo also expressed concern with the strengthening of military ties between China and Russia, specifically with their joint air and sea patrols near Japan, according to the foreign policy report.

"Russia held the Vostok-2022 strategic military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region in September, with the first ever participation of three units of the Chinese armed forces at once - land, sea and air. There have also been steps to strengthen military ties, such as joint overflights of the Russian armed forces and Chinese military bombers, as well as joint patrols by naval vessels of the regions around Japan," the document read.

In addition, the government said that it will "continue to closely monitor joint operations of the Chinese and Russian military around Japan."

This year's annual report is consistent with the country's foreign defense policy outlined in the 2022 National Security Strategy released last December.

The Diplomatic Bluebook is an annual report of the Japanese Foreign Ministry that contains an overview of the international situation and outlook for Japan's diplomacy.