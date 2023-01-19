UPDATE - Japan Registers Record Foreign Trade Deficit of $155Bln in 2022 - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Japan has registered a record trade deficit of 19.97 trillion Yen ($155.4 billion) last year, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

In particular, Japan's exports for January-December 2022 amounted to $764.5 billion, while imports reached $920.1 billion.

This figure was the highest since 2014 when the foreign trade deficit reached $99.8 billion.

Japan's exports of goods to Russia fell by 29.8%, the ministry noted, adding that in 2022, exports of cars fell by 4.7%, auto parts by 64.2%, computers and computer components by 61.9% and 53.6%, respectively, while exports of audio and video equipment decreased by 88.

1%.

At the same time, the export of medical equipment from Japan to Russia soared by 229.5% in 12 months.

The ministry added that Japan increased imports of goods from Russia by 26.2% last year.

In particular, in January-December 2022, imports of fish and fish products from Russia to Japan increased by 13.8%, meat and meat products by 25%, and vegetables by 12.3%. At the same time, grain imports from Russia decreased by 38.5%.

Japan also reduced imports of Russian oil by 56.4%, coal by 41.3%, and non-ferrous metal ores by 38.8%. Imports of Russian liquefied natural gas rose by 4.6%.