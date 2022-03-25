UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Japan To Ban Luxury Goods Exports To Russia Next Week - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

UPDATE - Japan to Ban Luxury Goods Exports to Russia Next Week - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Japan will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia early next week, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday.

"Early next week we will introduce the export ban measure of luxury goods," Hayashi said, adding that the bill on legislation in the field of cryptoassets in order to prevent Russia from avoiding sanctions, is in preparation for submission to the parliament.

Hayashi said that he considers it necessary to impose sanctions against Russia, like the other members of the G7.

The government plans to include luxury cars in the sanction list, news agency Kyodo reported.

On March 15, Japan already banned almost 300 items and technologies from export, according to Kyodo.

Earlier on Friday, the Japanese Foreign Minister unveiled a new package of sanctions against 25 Russians and 81 organizations from Russia. Japan's sanctions list now includes 101 Names and 130 organizations from Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, is refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, is halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and is withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.

A series of Western countries have introduced new sanctions against Russia amid the situation in Ukraine. A number of companies have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in Russia. As the Kremlin said earlier in the month, the Western sanctions are very serious and Russia was preparing for them in advance. It requires analysis and coordination of agencies to work out the response measures corresponding with Russia's interests.

Earlier in the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of restraining and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The president also said that the US and the EU have defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. Current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics, Putin said.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Tokyo Vladimir Putin Japan March Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

The miracle of '92

The miracle of '92

8 minutes ago
 ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Sh ..

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

36 minutes ago
 NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>