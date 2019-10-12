UPDATE - Japanese Airlines Cancel Nearly 2,000 Flights Amid Approaching Typhoon Hagibis - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Japanese companies canceled 1,929 international and domestic flights over the approaching powerful typhoon Hagibis, local media reported on Saturday.

The NHK broadcaster reported that earlier in the day, that Japan Airlines Corporation (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA), Peach Aviation had canceled 262 international flights.

Meanwhile, 13 air carriers, including JAL and ANA, have canceled 1,667 domestic flights.

According to NHK, 45,000 people have faced power outages in the prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa and Tokyo Metropolis due to the approaching typhoon.

In the city of Machida, which is part of Tokyo Metropolis, 10,000 faced the power cuts, while 23,000 people have been affected by the weather conditions in the Kanagawa prefecture.

The Kyodo news agency reported that in the prefecture of Chiba, which suffered from another typhoon in September, 12,000 houses had no electricity.

Local railroad companies have announced traffic suspension on Saturday. Moreover, there have been multiple reports about vehicular traffic being halted along various highways.

Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Japan's Pacific coast, including the Greater Tokyo Area, later on Saturday. There is currently heavy rainfall and strong wind in the Japanese capital.

Meteorologists have been comparing Hagibis to powerful Typhoon Ida, which killed 1,269 people and devastated the country in 1958.