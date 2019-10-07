UPDATE - Japanese, North Korean Vessels Collide in Sea of Japan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) A Japanese patrol vessel and a North Korean fishing boat collided on Monday in the Sea of Japan near one of the best fishing grounds in the area, media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the North Korean vessel started to sink after the collision and about 20 people got into the water.

The incident took place about 180 miles from the Noto peninsula within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japan's Coast Guard and Fisheries Agency have sent patrol ships to the area to deter illegal fishing, the broadcaster said.

Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency reported that the Coast Guard had saved several fishermen. The exact number of those rescued is, however, unknown. None of Japanese crew members was reportedly injured.

Japan's Fisheries Agency has said that, prior to the collision, the patrol vessel warned the North Korean boat suspected of illegally fishing for squid to leave the area.

Japan and North Korea do not have diplomatic relations.

Incidents with North Korean poachers in the Sea of Japan are not uncommon.

On September 17, Russian border guards discovered two North Korean fishing boats and 11 motorboats that were engaged in illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone. While attempting to detain the poachers, several border guards were injured and one fisherman was killed. A total of 161 people were detained.

Similar incidents of illegal fishing occurred in late September and early October.