UPDATE - Japanese Prime Minister Halts Entry Of All Non-Resident Foreign Nationals - Reports

Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who earlier in the day expanded the coronavirus-related state of emergency to seven more prefectures, announced Wednesday that the country was halting entry of all non-resident foreign nationals amid the continuing spike in new cases, Kyodo news agency reported.

The measure will expire on February 7, on the last day of the state of emergency, Suga reportedly said at a press conference. The virus emergency was declared in Tokyo last week and expanded to 10 other prefectures, which account to a half of the country's population.

To put pressure on travelers who refuse to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry, Suga said his government would consider stripping quarantine offenders of their resident status and publish their Names.

In December, Japan halted foreign entries, other than business trips and students from Taiwan and 10 Asian countries. Mere days earlier, Suga assured these exemptions would remain in place. However, lawmakers from his Liberal Democratic Party reportedly kept pushing for abandoning the exemptions, which they see as contradictory.

Suga said those exemptions will be suspended as soon as his cabinet talks with the foreign governments, citing citizens' concerns.

He urged the Japanese to continue limiting their social interactions and avoid "high-infection-risk behavior," such as speaking loudly in public, eating out and engaging in other nonessential activities after 8 p.m. Employers are expected to cut the number of commuters by 70 percent.

