UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash At 2-Mile Height - Weather Agency

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

UPDATE - Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at 2-Mile Height - Weather Agency

Mount Aso, the largest Japanese active volcano located in the country's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture, erupted on Wednesday, Japan Meteorological Agency reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Mount Aso, the largest Japanese active volcano located in the country's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture, erupted on Wednesday, Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

Eleven climbers were evacuated from Mount Aso following the eruption, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

"I ask everyone in the vicinity to carefully follow new information and be vigilant," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted.

A column of smoke and ash ejected by the eruption rose to an altitude of 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles), while volcanic rocks flew around, reaching a distance of 1 kilometer.

Meteorologists warn of the danger of the release of stones and pyroclastic flows at a distance of up to 2 kilometers.

The weather agency issued a level three alert (level five is the highest possible) for the area, warning people not to approach the volcano.

"The eruption of Aso Mount: there is currently no interference with air traffic. The airport is operating as usual," the Kumamoto international airport, the closest to the volcanic chain, said on its website.

The Ikata nuclear power plant is located not far away from the volcano. So far, no damages or casualties have been reported.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Nuclear Traffic Alert Kumamoto Japan From Airport

Recent Stories

Two killed, three injured in different incidents

Two killed, three injured in different incidents

3 minutes ago
 Peshawarites to have first dedicated ladies park b ..

Peshawarites to have first dedicated ladies park by March 2022

3 minutes ago
 ICC standard Cricket Stadium to be available for i ..

ICC standard Cricket Stadium to be available for international cricket by Dec th ..

3 minutes ago
 Locals storm Urmer police station

Locals storm Urmer police station

7 minutes ago
 Panda pride for France's Kylian Mbappe

Panda pride for France's Kylian Mbappe

7 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa forges collaboration with Iranian Nation ..

Lok Virsa forges collaboration with Iranian National Museum for cultural informa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.