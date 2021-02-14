(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) A total of 150 people were injured as a result of the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Previous reports earlier in the day indicated that more than 100 people were hurt, according to the news agency.

At least 78 people were injured in Fukushima Prefecture alone, while another 55 injuries have been reported in the prefectures of Miyagi. A total of nine prefectures, including Ibaraki, Tochigi, Saitama and Chiba, reported on injuries.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday morning that there have been "reports of many injured in the prefectures of Fukushima, Miyagi and others, but there have been no reports of deaths." Suga warned that there was a risk of aftershocks in the coming week.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The tremor was registered near the eastern coast of the Honshu island at 11:07 p.m. local time (14:07 GMT) at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles). There were no tsunami warnings.

Tremors were felt as far as Tokyo. Blackouts were reported in 950,000 households in the capital and suburbs. No abnormalities have been reported at the local nuclear power plant facilities.

On Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on another 5.2-magitude earthquake struck off the Fukushima Prefecture. Tremors were recorded at 04:13 p.m. local time (07:13 GMT), with the epicenter located at the depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles). There were no tsunami warnings. The tremors were felt with the strength of up to 4 points in the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi.