Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Japanese Emperor Naruhito may attend the funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II in London, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.

According to the report, the Emperor's trip is currently being negotiated. Japanese Empress Masako may go with her husband if her health permits.

On Friday, Emperor Naruhito in a statement sent by the Imperial Household Agency exalted the queen's life of service, saying, "I express my heartfelt sorrow and deep sadness.

From my heart, I declare my gratitude and esteem for her many achievements and contributions," as quoted by Kyodo.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the Asahi broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Kishida is planning to visit the United States to attend the UN General Assembly in late September. The prime minister may attend the Queen's funeral on September 19 before his planned visit to the US.

