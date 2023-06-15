UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Japan's Exports To Russia Up 34.8% In May, Imports Down 46.5% - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Japan's Exports to Russia Up 34.8% in May, Imports Down 46.5% - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Japan's overall exports to Russia in May 2023 increased by 34.8 percent year-on-year, imports in the period dropped 46.5 percent, according to statistics published by the Japanese Finance Ministry.

Japan's exports to Russia in May amounted to 35.57 billion Yen ($253.87 million).

Imports in the reporting period totaled 95.19 billion yen ($679.4 million).

Japan increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia in May by 9.1 percent year-on-year, whereas coal imports dropped 76.3 percent in the same period; oil was not imported to Japan from Russia in the period.

Last month, Japan increased exports of plastics to Russia by 978.7 percent, and artificial rubber by 990.2 percent, the Japanese Finance Ministry said.

At the same time, Japan decreased exports of medical products by 51.9 percent, and metals and steel products by 77.7 percent.

Grain imports to Japan from Russia in May soared by nearly 2,100 percent year-on-year, but Russian vegetable imports dropped by 82 percent.

Japanese exports of audio and video equipment to Russia grew 111 percent, cars 104 percent.

Computer exports shrunk 94.4 percent year-on-year.

