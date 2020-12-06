UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Japan's Hayabusa2 Capsule With Asteroid Samples Successfully Lands On Earth - Mission

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Japan's Hayabusa2 Capsule With Asteroid Samples Successfully Lands on Earth - Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The Hayabusa2 capsule containing samples from near-Earth asteroid Ryugu has been located in Australia after a successful landing, the Hayabusa2 sample return mission operated by the Japanese space agency, JAXA, said on Twitter.

"We found the capsule! Together with the parachute!" the mission said in the early hours of Sunday, adding in a later tweet "We have posted short videos of the re-entry capsule as it passed through the Earth's atmosphere, captured from near Coober Pedy in Australia."

According to the Hayabusa2 mission, the capsule was found in the planned landing area at 04:47 Japan time on Sunday (19:47 GMT on Saturday), as a result of a helicopter search.

"The operation was perfect. We will now move into science observation operations, and observe the Earth & moon with scientific instruments," the Hayabusa2 mission said on Twitter.

In a later tweet, the mission said that the capsule was delivered to local headquarters in Australia.

"Today (12/6) at 08:03 JST [23:03 GMT on Saturday], the helicopter carrying the capsule arrived at local headquarters and the capsule was brought inside the building," the Hayabusa2 mission said, adding, however, that "the capsule is not collected until it is brought home to Japan!"

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Hayabusa2 mission was launched in December 2014. It reached Ryugu in 2018 and collected samples in 2019, some of them from beneath the asteroid's surface.

On Saturday, the Hayabusa2 probe successfully released the capsule with samples, ahead of its planned descent to Earth.

The Hayabusa2 capsule contains the first rock samples ever collected from beneath the surface of an asteroid. It is the second time that untouched material from an asteroid has been brought back to our planet and scientists expect the samples to offer clues into the origins of life on Earth.

Related Topics

Australia Twitter Japan December Sunday 2018 2019 From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

5 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

5 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

4 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

5 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

6 hours ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.