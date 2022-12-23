(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed responsible ministries to make all necessary preparations in case of possible future North Korean missile launches, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched two ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The Japanese Coast Guard issued a warning for ships at sea, urging sailors not to approach the objects in case they fall into the water. The missiles eventually fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The prime minister ordered ministers to make all possible efforts to gather and analyze information and conduct timely public awareness, ensure air and sea transport safety, as well as take all necessary measures in case of unforeseen circumstances, the report read.

Amid the tense situation, a crisis headquarters for information gathering was set up under the prime minister's office, according to the report.

Later in the day, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said that it's envoy for North Korea, Kim Gunn, discussed the launches with his US counterpart Sung Kim.

"The sides noted that North Korea's provocations are a clear violation of several UN Security Council resolutions and increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula as well as in the region, and strongly condemned them," the ministry said in a statement.

This year alone, North Korea has launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.