UPDATE - JBS Pays Extortionists $11 Million After Cyberattack - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The world's largest meat producer, JBS, the victim of a cyberattack, said it paid extortionists $11 million.

"JBS USA today confirmed it paid the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to the criminal hack against its operations. At the time of payment, the vast majority of the company's facilities were operational. In consultation with internal IT professionals and third-party cybersecurity experts, the company made the decision to mitigate any unforeseen issues related to the attack and ensure no data was exfiltrated," JBS said.

"This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally. However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers," Andre Nogueira, CEO, JBS USA, said.

Earlier, a cyberattack on the international company and the world's largest meat producer, JBS Foods, led to the temporary closure of all of its beef factories in the United States.

"The company spends more than $200 million annually on IT and employs more than 850 IT professionals globally," JBS also said.