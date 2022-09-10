UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Jewish University In New York Allowed To Deny Recognition To Queer Student Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 08:30 AM

UPDATE - Jewish University in New York Allowed to Deny Recognition to Queer Student Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The US Supreme Court has blocked an earlier court ruling that would have made Yeshiva University in Manhattan, the most prominent institution of Modern Orthodox Jewish higher education in the US, to recognize an LGBTQ+ student club, the school said on its website.

"Justice Sotomayor has just ruled that Yeshiva University, America's flagship Jewish university, can continue to live out its religious mission without government interference. Today's ruling stays a prior New York County Trial Court decision and protects Yeshiva's First Amendment rights and ability to conduct its internal affairs consistent with its religious values," the university said on Friday.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in her Friday ruling that the Jewish university in New York can, temporarily, disregard a prior state-level court ruling and deny recognition to the YU Pride Alliance.

Justice Sotomayor wrote, as quoted by The New York Times, that the state decision was "hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the court.

"

"We are pleased with Justice Sotomayor's ruling which protects our religious liberty and identity as a leading faith-based academic institution," Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, said, as quoted in the school's Friday release. He emphasized that the university continues to welcome all students, including those from the LGBTQ community.

In June, New York County Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler ruled that Yeshiva University must be in compliance with the New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

However, the university claimed a religious exemption to the human rights law, saying that, despite being chartered as an organization that is not religious, the school nonetheless emphasizes religion in its curriculum and is grounded in Modern Orthodox Judaism.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Education Student Manhattan Alliance New York June Jew All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

8 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

8 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

8 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

8 hours ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

8 hours ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.