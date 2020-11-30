UPDATE - Joe Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With His Dog - Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Joe Biden, 78, has twisted his ankle and was examined by a medical professional, his transition team announced in a statement.

"On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist," the Sunday statement says.

Biden arrived at the doctor's office at around 16:00 local time on Sunday (21:00 GMT).

Biden's Doctor Kevin O'Connor said in a statement later on Sunday that Biden had "sustained a sprain of his right foot," but initial X-rays showed "no obvious fracture.

"

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Election officials in several of the most crucial battleground states have already certified his victory. Biden declared victory in a national address, but so has US President Donald Trump, who said his victory was stolen via massive fraud and impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.