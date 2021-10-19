UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Joint Iran-Russia Military Commission To Meet In Three Months - Iranian General Staff

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:20 AM

UPDATE - Joint Iran-Russia Military Commission to Meet in Three Months - Iranian General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A joint Iran-Russia military commission will meet in Tehran in three months, Iranian General Staff Chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri arrived in Moscow on Sunday, where he intended to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov. On Monday, the head of the Iranian General Staff also said that Tehran is holding talks with Moscow on the purchase of fighters and helicopters.

"A joint Iranian-Russian military commission will meet in Tehran in three months. The commission will discuss cooperation between the two countries in defense, security, military training (of troops) and other issues," the IRNA news agency quoted Maj. Gen. Bagheri as saying.

Russia is a strategic ally of Iran. The countries engage in extensive trade, economic, military and political cooperation. Russia has been building Iran's nuclear power plant in Bushehr for several years. Recently, due to the spread of COVID-19, Russia has been sending batches of Sputnik V vaccines to the country.

Tehran and Moscow maintain close military cooperation and participate in joint military exercises. In the second half of September, member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes Russia, approved Iran's application to join the organization a few years later, which, according to many experts, will increase Iran's regional positions, as well as expand cooperation with the SCO countries, including Russia.

Related Topics

Army Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran September Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

3 hours ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.