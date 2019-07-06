UPDATE - Juncker Says EU Council Naming EU Top Job Candidates Not Transparent

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that the naming of EU top job nominees by the European Council was not transparent, unlike his own nomination

After talks fraught with tension, the council rejected the leading candidate system that had been used with Juncker and chose German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as as a candidate to head the commission.

"The [2019] process was not very transparent. But the process which led to my nomination in 2014 was very transparent ... It is efficient to come back to what unfortunately did not become a tradition. I've said in the European Council the other day that I always had impression that I would enter the history ... I am a very unique guy. I was the first and the last spitzenkandidat," Juncker told reporters, when asked about the nomination process.

Besides Leyen, the European Council has chosen other candidates for the top EU jobs as well. Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel is set to succeed Donald Tusk as the council's president. Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde was nominated to become the new president of the European Central Bank, while Josep Borrell may replace Federica Mogherini as the EU high representative of for foreign affairs.

Under the spitzenkandidat system, each political group in the European Parliament nominates a candidate to potentially lead the commission, and the European Council, which does the nominations, takes into account the candidature of the group that secured the most votes in the election. However, this year, the council rejected the candidature of Manfred Weber, put forward by Juncker's European People's Party (EPP).