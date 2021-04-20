UPDATE - Jury Concludes First Day of Deliberations in Chauvin Trial - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin accused of killing George Floyd has wrapped up the first day of deliberations, CNN reports citing the Hennepin County Court.

Earlier, it was reported that Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Chauvin trial, had instructed the jury to begin deliberations for a verdict.

According to the Hennepin County Court, deliberations ended at 8 p.m. local time on Monday (01:00 GMT on Tuesday).The 12-juror panel will resume deliberations on Tuesday morning, at 9:00 a.m. local time (14:00 GMT), according to Fox news.

The trial of Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected to be given as early as this week.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.

Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser said that the city authorities had been preparing for several weeks for possible unrest in anticipation of the verdict in the Chauvin case. The District of Columbia National Guard said on Monday that it was activating approximately 250 personnel to support local law enforcement.

Local media reported on Monday that there were demonstrators marching through downtown Minneapolis, calling for justice for Floyd. The Minnesota National Guard has been activated as part of Operation Safety Net which is being conducted jointly with the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, as well as state and local authorities, amid the Chauvin trial.

Floyd, an auto customizer and basketball player who has also served eight jail terms for minor offenses, died after being pinned down by Chauvin on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a store in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin decided not to testify after a forensic pathologist appearing for the defense said it was his belief that Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance owing to heart disease. Defense attorney Eric Nelson has also argued that the 19-year Minneapolis police veteran acted as he was trained and that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying health problems.

Prosecutors countered that Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.