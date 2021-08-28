UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Kazakhstan To Mourn Victims Of Ammo Depot Explosions On Sunday - President

Kazakhstan will mourn on Sunday the victims of the recent ammo depot explosions in the southern Jambyl region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Kazakhstan will mourn on Sunday the victims of the recent ammo depot explosions in the southern Jambyl region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

According to the country's emergencies ministry, the incident's death toll currently stands at 13.

"In light of the tragic incident in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district, which led to people's deaths, I declare August 29 the national mourning day. The deceased soldiers and rescuers have shown true heroism and self-sacrifice. They will forever remain in the people's memory," Tokayev tweeted.

Later on Saturday, Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev said that the fires sparked by the blasts had been extinguished, but smoldering combustion still remained in two depots, as cited by the press office of the ministry.

Yermekbayev also noted that "all the measures to secure 100% safety of the population were being taken."

The defense ministry also said that residents of nearby settlements who had been evacuated came back to their homes except for those who lived close to the warehouse.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a military unit's warehouse, where engineering ammunition was stored, resulting in at least 10 explosions. A criminal probe into violation of the rules for handling weapons was launched.

