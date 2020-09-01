ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered, over the past 24 hours, 77 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 105,872, an interdepartmental commission said.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by six to 1,594. More than 96,800 people have recovered.

"A total of 77 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, of whom 59 are symptomatic carriers, 18 asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

The day before, the number of cases increased by 111 and the death count by seven.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 844,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.1 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan stands at 105,872, with 1,523 deaths and 96,297 recoveries.

According to the university, the global case tally tops 25.4 million, with over 849,000 deaths and more than 16.7 million recoveries.