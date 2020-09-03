(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered, over the past 24 hours, 88 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 106,032, an interdepartmental commission said.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by six to 1,606. More than 97,900 people have recovered.

"A total of 88 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, of whom 55 are symptomatic carriers, 33 asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in a statement.

The day before, the number of cases increased by 72 and the death count by six.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 852,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.6 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 25.9 million, with over 861,000 deaths and more than 17.2 million recoveries.