UPDATE - Khair Khan Area of Afghan Capital Hit by Explosion

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) An explosion occurred in the Khair Khana area in northwestern Kabul on Sunday morning, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

According to the eyewitnesses, the blast targeted the vehicle of Afghan parliament member Tawfiq Wahdat.

Meanwhile Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told Sputnik that a magnetic mine explosion took place in the 15th district of Kabul on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, it is not yet clear whether the blast led to any casualties.

On Saturday, the northwestern neighborhood of Khair Khana in Afghanistan's capital was hit by a rocket attack. According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, the attack left one person dead and one more injured.