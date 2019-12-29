UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Kiev Hands Over 61 People To DPR, Donetsk Returns 51 During Prisoner Swap - DPR Official

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukraine has handed over 61 people to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), while DPR has returned 51 people to Kiev, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Sunday.

"We were able to carry out the all-for all exchange. The exchange process has ended ... the DPR transferred 51 people, four [prisoners] refused [to return to the territory controlled by Kiev]. We have received 61 people. The process has been completed for today," Morozova told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the official said that Kiev handed over 60 DPR supporters, while 52 Ukrainian fighters were returned to Kiev.

She noted that six more DPR supporters were on their way to the checkpoint near the city of Horlivka in the Donetsk Region, where the all-for-all exchange took place.

This is the first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), including OSCE Coordinator in the humanitarian subgroup Tony Frisch, were present during the exchange.

