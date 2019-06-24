UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Kiev's Non-Compliance With Minsk Accords Complicates Russia-EU Relations - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The lack of interest of the Ukrainian authorities in fulfilling the Minsk peace agreements complicates the prospects for improving relations between Russia and the European Union, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said.

"First, we are not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict. Second, the prospects for normalizing our relations with the EU automatically become hostage to ... a bad will of the Ukrainian authorities, who have demonstrated multiple times their lack of interest in implementing the Minsk agreements," Prihodko told reporters.

The senior government official reminded that the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia on the pretext of a conflict in eastern Ukraine, stressing that this linkage was artificial and continued to complicate the Russia-EU relations.

"We believe that no state should try to dictate its will to others. We respond to such attempts by taking appropriate reciprocal actions, including those of a commercial and economic nature, which are necessary to protect our right to an independent domestic and foreign policy," Prikhodko underlined.

When asked about a possibility of returning to pre-crisis trade relations between Russia and France, he said Moscow was interested in resuming trade with Paris and the EU in general.

Prihodko spoke ahead of Monday talks between the Russian and French prime ministers in France's northern port city of Le Havre.

