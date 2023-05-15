UPDATE - Kilicdaroglu Claims to Be Leading Erdogan in Turkish Polls

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish presidential candidate of a six-party opposition coalition, claimed Sunday he had taken the lead over sitting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the closely-fought race.

"We are ahead," the opposition leader said on social media.

Erdogan was winning with 50.

97% of the vote, with nearly 75% of the ballots counted, according to Anadolu state news agency, while Kilicdaroglu lagged behind with 43.22 % of the vote.

Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara and member of Kilicdaroglu's Republican People's Party (CHP), told reporters that Kilicdaroglu was leading with 47.42% of the vote, versus Erdogan's 46.8%, according to the CHP's own tally of less than 50% of the ballots.