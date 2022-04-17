UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Kim Jong Un Oversees North Korea's New Guided Weapon System Test - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 07:30 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon system, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

"The test-fire was carried out successfully," KCNA said, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

Kim Jonh Un praised his country's scientists and researchers while observing the test-firing and gave instructions to further build up North Korea's defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces, according to KCNA.

KCNA emphasized that the new weapon system is "of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK (North Korea) and diversification of their firepower missions.

Yonhap said citing South Korean observers that Pyongyang appears to have tested a newly developed heavy artillery system, or upgraded KN-23 missiles, modeled after the Russian Iskander missiles.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday morning that North Korea launched two projectiles from the Hamhung area toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, at a distance of around 110 kilometers (68 miles) and a maximum altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles).

On Friday, Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of Kim's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung.

