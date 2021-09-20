UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo on Monday officially barred vehicles carrying Serbian license plates from entering what Serbia considers its breakaway region.

Kosovo's interior ministry said in a statement that it was conducting an operation at the de facto border with Serbia to implement the new rule.

The law mandates "all vehicles having Serbia's license plates and entering the territory of the Republic of Kosovo at all border crossing points to be equipped with temporary license plates," a statement read.

"The only legal and valid license plates issued by officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are those with the 'RKS' denomination," it continued.

The EU Commission urged both parties to use the EU-facilitated platform to deal with the number plates issue as well to try and solve all bilateral problems.

"We call on both parties to exercise restraint, to refrain from unilateral actions and reduce tensions immediately without any delay," Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs of the European Commission said on Monday.

Serbs living in Kosovo's north gathered at three border crossings, including on a highway that connects the main Kosovo city of Pristina with the Serbian capital, to demand an end to restrictions, prompting Kosovo police to deploy armored vehicles to the border.

