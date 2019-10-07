UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Kosovo's Opposition Self-Determination, LDK Parties Neck And Neck In Election

Mon 07th October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Kosovo's opposition Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) are running neck-and-neck in the parliamentary election, the latest results with around 96 percent of the votes counted, show.

According to the latest data from the Kosovo Central Election Commission, the Self-Determination party has 25.79 percent of the votes, while LDK has 25.05 percent.

President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo is third with 21.15 percent of the votes.

The coalition led by Kosovo's former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj - Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and Social Democratic Party of Kosovo (PSD) - is fourth with 11.

63 percent of the votes.

The turnout in the Sunday election was around 44 percent, according to Kosovo's Central Election Commission.

The snap election was called in Kosovo after Haradinaj resigned in July following his summons to The Hague court for questioning over his role in Kosovo War crimes.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence. Both LDK and the Self-Determination party have expressed readiness to hold talks with Serbia with the aim of normalizing ties.

Belgrade has agreed to an EU-mediated dialogue with Kosovo as Serbia is trying to move ahead with the EU accession process. However, the talks, agreed upon in Brussels in 2013, have stalled.

