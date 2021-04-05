UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Kosovo's Parliament Elects Ex-Speaker Vjosa Osmani As Nation's President

Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:40 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The parliament of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo on Sunday elected former speaker Vjosa Osmani as the nation's president, according to a live broadcast of the voting process.

Under the constitution of Kosovo, the president is elected by the parliament. A special parliamentary session to elect the president convened on Saturday and continued this Sunday as there was no quorum achieved.

Osmani, 38, got 71 votes from the 82 lawmakers present at the session on Sunday. Her candidacy was proposed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling Vetevendosje party.

US Ambassador to Kosovo Philip Kosnett congratulated Osmani via Twitter on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Vjosa Osmani on her election as President, and to those MPs who performed their duty as members of the Assembly.

The U.S. remains committed to close partnership with the Republic of Kosovo to build a future of peace, justice, and prosperity for all citizens," Kosnett said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter that with the election of the new president, Kosovo can now proceed with fresh reforms.

"Congratulations to @VjosaOsmaniMP on her election as President of Kosovo. The #EU continues to support #Kosovo on its EU integration path. With the new institutions in place, Kosovo can now firmly focus on necessary reforms and the EU-facilitated Dialogue," Borrell said.

Osmani has been serving as acting president of Kosovo since November, following Hashim Thaci's resignation after being charged with war crimes.

