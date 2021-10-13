UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Kremlin Condemns Extension Of House Arrest For Ukraine's Medvedchuk

Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

UPDATE - Kremlin Condemns Extension of House Arrest For Ukraine's Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday condemned a Kiev court's decision to extend the house arrest for Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life.

Earlier this week, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kiev sent Medvedchuk under round-the-clock house arrest until December 7.

"We said from the very beginning that, of course, what is happening with Medvedchuk is, of course, nothing more than settling political scores with a political rival, who until recently was very rapidly strengthening its political positions in the country, so, of course, we strongly condemn this practice," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow is unable to do anything regarding the case as Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen.

In May, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that Medvedchuk, an advocate of rapprochement with Russia, and the People's Deputy of Ukraine, Taras Kozak, were suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. Two days later, a Kiev court placed the politician under house arrest. Medvedchuk has pleaded not guilty and described the case against him as political persecution.

