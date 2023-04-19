UPDATE - Kremlin Says Reports About Alleged Russian Sabotage at Western Energy Facilities False

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Western countries groundlessly accuse Russia of possible sabotage at energy facilities in Northern Europe instead of paying more attention to the investigation of Nord Stream blasts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

A joint investigation by journalists from Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden said that Russia was allegedly preparing possible sabotage at energy facilities in the Nordic countries.

"These media outlets of the mentioned countries, they made a mistake in their investigation. They again unreasonably prefer to blame Russia for everything. We would prefer that they pay more attention to the topic of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream and the need for a transparent, urgent, and broad international investigation of these unprecedented terrorist acts of sabotage," Peskov told reporters.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, though US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.