UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Kremlin Says Reports About Alleged Russian Sabotage At Western Energy Facilities False

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UPDATE - Kremlin Says Reports About Alleged Russian Sabotage at Western Energy Facilities False

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Western countries groundlessly accuse Russia of possible sabotage at energy facilities in Northern Europe instead of paying more attention to the investigation of Nord Stream blasts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

A joint investigation by journalists from Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden said that Russia was allegedly preparing possible sabotage at energy facilities in the Nordic countries.

"These media outlets of the mentioned countries, they made a mistake in their investigation. They again unreasonably prefer to blame Russia for everything. We would prefer that they pay more attention to the topic of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream and the need for a transparent, urgent, and broad international investigation of these unprecedented terrorist acts of sabotage," Peskov told reporters.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, though US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Europe Norway Germany Seymour Nord United States Sweden Finland Denmark September Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

34 minutes ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

12 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.