UPDATE - Kremlin Sees Potential Navalny-Related Sanctions as Absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Any intentions to slap sanctions on Russia because of the case of convicted opposition figure Alexey Navalny would be absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Reporters asked the Kremlin spokesman whether he believed new sanctions could be introduced because of the situation around Navalny, currently serving a sentence in the Yves Rocher financial misconduct case.

"Sanctions is not something one should expect, this is something one should be prepared for. You know that the sanctions aspirations of our opponents are unfortunately becoming more and more consistent. In this case, we believe that any sanctions intentions related to one of the Russian convicts would be absolutely absurd," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin would not respond to Yulia Navalnaya's request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon her husband, whose health has purportedly deteriorated in prison.

"I once again repeat that in the situation when this citizen is a convict and an inmate in a [prison] colony, these messages should be addressed to FSIN [Federal Penitentiary Service]," Peskov explained.

When asked if the issue of Navalny regularly comes up in Putin's international phone conversations, the official answered negatively.

"You are deeply mistaken, it is not regularly raised in international phone conversations.

This is not so," Peskov replied.

Peskov also pushed back against the notion that the Navalny situation resembles the case of tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky, who passed away in Russian custody, and stated that he did not think that the opposition activist's image would become more heroic.

In 2014, Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. At the time, Navalny received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

The opposition activist was detained as he flew back to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what German doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning. Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term for violating the terms of his probation.

Earlier in the month, the European Union presented the first sanctions under its new global human rights sanctions regime, designating four Russian officials over their "roles in the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Alexei Navalny, as well as the repression of peaceful protests in connection with his unlawful treatment." In a coordinated move hours later, the US imposed sanctions on seven senior Russian officials.