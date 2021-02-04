UPDATE - Kuwait Bans Foreigners From Visiting Country Within 2 Weeks Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Kuwaiti government has imposed a ban on the entrance of foreign citizens to the country for 2 weeks over the rising number of coronavirus cases, media reported.

The ban will be effective starting from Sunday, the KUNA news agency reported on late Wednesday.

The government also restricts the commercial activities between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. (23:00 and 08:00 GMT), except the work of chemists and grocery shops.

Kuwait also decided to ban public gatherings, the work of fitness centers and hair salons as well as sports events.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 104.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.26 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Kuwait has confirmed more than 159,000 coronavirus cases so far, with 961 fatalities, the Ministry of Health says.

The country is conducting the mass vaccination campaign using the vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.