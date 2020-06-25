UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Kyrgyzstan Registers Record 228 Coronavirus Cases In Past Day

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A record 228 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - up from yesterday's 207 - have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan in the past 24 hours, one person died, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On June 25, 2020, a total of 228 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic, 113 of them in Bishkek," a center spokesman said.

This is the largest daily rise in the number of cases in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the pandemic.

The spokesman said 30 people had been discharged from hospitals over the past day, with 635 remaining in hospitals.

The overall number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyrgyzstan stands at 3,954. The death count is 43. A total of 2,112 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 473,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 9.1 million.

