UPDATE - La Paz Police Ask Bolivian Army For Help, Being Unable To Control Situation - Reports

UPDATE - La Paz Police Ask Bolivian Army for Help, Being Unable to Control Situation - Reports

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) La Paz police are asking for help from the Bolivian military, being unable to cope with the situation on the streets, the Pagina 7 newspaper reported, citing the head of the city police department.

Bolivian Armed Forces Commander Williams Kaliman said that army units would participate in police operations against groups.

"The military command ordered the start of joint operations with the Bolivian police to avoid bloodshed," Kaliman told reporters.

Kaliman stressed that the army would never open fire on civilians, and again called on the country's people to return to peace.

Media reported earlier that supporters of President Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday, took to the streets of the capital with protests.

The protesters actually completely destroyed the police station in the city of El Alto, adjacent to La Paz, it said.

The video posted on social media shows a crowd of armed people running from El Alto to La Paz.

Due to the actions of the protesters, the parliament was evacuated, where at that time a meeting was held with the participation of Bolivia's Second Vice Speaker of the Senate Jeanine Anez, which is expected to be appointed the country's interim president on Tuesday.

