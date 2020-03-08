RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Latvian flagship carrier airBaltic will cancel all flights from and to Italian cities of Verona and Milan starting March 9 over the fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the company said in a press release on Sunday.

"Due to health and safety reasons as well as strong recommendations of the Latvian Centre for Disease Prevention and Control not to travel to the affected areas in Italy airBaltic has made decision at the moment to suspend all flights to Milan and Verona starting from March 9 until the end of April," the press release said.

Earlier on Sunday, local media reported, citing the Latvian Health Ministry, that the second COVID-19 case had been registered in the country. The patient has been already hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Morocco's state airline, Royal Air Maroc, said in a statement that it also would suspend air traffic with Milan and Venice starting from Sunday over COVID-19 fears.

So far, COVID-19 has killed over 3,600 people worldwide and infected over 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,000 patients have already recovered from the disease.