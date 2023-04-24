UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Lavrov Arrives In New York - Zakharova

Published April 24, 2023

UPDATE - Lavrov Arrives in New York - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informs.

"Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York. Tomorrow, a meeting of the UN Security Council will be held under his chairmanship," Zakharova said on Telegram late on Sunday night.

In a later post, Zakharova said that about three million people followed Lavrov's flight from Moscow to New York on the Flightradar tracking website, which is a new "record."

Deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq refrained on Sunday from commenting on the US refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Foreign Minister Lavrov to the UN Security Council.

Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to the reporters, adding that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.

Lavrov will chair two meetings of the UN Security Council on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, he is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

