UPDATE - Lavrov Arrives on Working Visit to Hungary - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Hungary late on Monday evening, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Shortly before the visit, the ministry said there are plans to continue discussing urgent issues of bilateral relations with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements previously reached at the level of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Hungary on a visit. At the airstairs, he was met by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry's deputy head and state secretary," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto will discuss international issues, including the coronavirus response, Russia's relations with the EU and NATO, the situation in Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry said. The Russian minister is also scheduled to address the participants of a meeting of Hungarian ambassadors, permanent representatives to international organizations.

Lavrov will also visit Austria and Italy during his European tour on August 24-27.