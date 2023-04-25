UPDATE - Lavrov Believes It Would Be 'Good' If UN Relocated From New York

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that it would be "good" if the United Nations relocated its headquarters elsewhere from New York.

"I think that would be good for New York," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to the UN in New York, when asked about his opinion on relocating the headquarters.

He refrained from responding to questions about the UN-brokered grain deal, telling one of the reporters, who yelled the question when the Russian foreign minister was passing by, not to shout and complimenting another one on her dress.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of moving UN events from New York requires additional thought and analysis. The spokesman added that Russia was not alone to have been faced with visa hurdles created by the US in its capacity as the host country of the UN Security Council and General Assembly Headquarters.

On Sunday, Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to the Russian reporters who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to the UN Security Council, adding that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.