UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Lavrov Believes It Would Be 'Good' If UN Relocated From New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 01:40 AM

UPDATE - Lavrov Believes It Would Be 'Good' If UN Relocated From New York

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that it would be "good" if the United Nations relocated its headquarters elsewhere from New York.

"I think that would be good for New York," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to the UN in New York, when asked about his opinion on relocating the headquarters.

He refrained from responding to questions about the UN-brokered grain deal, telling one of the reporters, who yelled the question when the Russian foreign minister was passing by, not to shout and complimenting another one on her dress.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of moving UN events from New York requires additional thought and analysis. The spokesman added that Russia was not alone to have been faced with visa hurdles created by the US in its capacity as the host country of the UN Security Council and General Assembly Headquarters.

On Sunday, Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to the Russian reporters who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to the UN Security Council, adding that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Visit New York United States Visa Sunday From

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

5 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

5 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.