UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Lavrov Notes Importance Of Palestinian Unity For Israeli-Palestinian Settlement Progress

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:00 AM

UPDATE - Lavrov Notes Importance of Palestinian Unity for Israeli-Palestinian Settlement Progress

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the importance of restoring unity among Palestinians for achieving progress in Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"If we consider all circumstances and the whole range of problems determining the current stage of Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the most obvious, Primary and simplest step would be, surprisingly enough, the restoration of the Palestinian unity. Uniting their ranks, returning the unity of the Palestinian administration, holding elections and restoring inter-relations would manyfold strengthen Palestinians' positions at talks and on the international arena as a whole," Lavrov told a press conference on the results of his participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

Lavrov recalled that Russia several times hosted inter-Palestinian meetings involving 12-15 delegations, including those of Fatah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement, to help them find ways for restoring their unity through dialogue.

The foreign minister noted Russia's support to efforts of other countries, including Egypt and others, in restoring unity among Palestinians.

"It is regrettable that currently, we cannot break an impasse where the Palestinian issue is being led to. This will be affecting the situation as a whole," Lavrov pointed out.

The foreign minister noted that the regional settlement should be complex and should take Israel's interests into consideration.

Russia is among the states that have been taking action to help settle Israeli-Palestinian settlement. Earlier this week, the Russian top diplomat held separate meetings with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on the UNGA sidelines.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Israel Jihad Russia Egypt Progress All Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

6 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

7 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

6 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

6 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

6 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.