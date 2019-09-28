UPDATE - Lavrov Notes Importance of Palestinian Unity for Israeli-Palestinian Settlement Progress

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the importance of restoring unity among Palestinians for achieving progress in Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"If we consider all circumstances and the whole range of problems determining the current stage of Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the most obvious, Primary and simplest step would be, surprisingly enough, the restoration of the Palestinian unity. Uniting their ranks, returning the unity of the Palestinian administration, holding elections and restoring inter-relations would manyfold strengthen Palestinians' positions at talks and on the international arena as a whole," Lavrov told a press conference on the results of his participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

Lavrov recalled that Russia several times hosted inter-Palestinian meetings involving 12-15 delegations, including those of Fatah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement, to help them find ways for restoring their unity through dialogue.

The foreign minister noted Russia's support to efforts of other countries, including Egypt and others, in restoring unity among Palestinians.

"It is regrettable that currently, we cannot break an impasse where the Palestinian issue is being led to. This will be affecting the situation as a whole," Lavrov pointed out.

The foreign minister noted that the regional settlement should be complex and should take Israel's interests into consideration.

Russia is among the states that have been taking action to help settle Israeli-Palestinian settlement. Earlier this week, the Russian top diplomat held separate meetings with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on the UNGA sidelines.