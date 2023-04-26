UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Lavrov, Palestinian Foreign Minister Discussed Palestino-Israeli Settlement - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki discussed the Palestino-Israeli settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in the middle East region with an emphasis on the state of affairs in the Palestino-Israeli settlement. The Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering readiness to continue to support efforts to exercise the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to create their own independent state living in peace and security with Israel," the ministry said.

During the meeting in New York on April 25, the sides also discussed further development of Russian-Palestinian ties, stating a mutual focus on their further strengthening.

Lavrov on the same day chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli issue. But Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan walked out. Erdan told Sputnik on Tuesday that he refused to participate in the Security Council session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over 'extreme bias' and because it was scheduled on the same day as Israel's Memorial Day.

Russia's top diplomat, commenting on this situation during a press conference, said the meeting of the UN Security Council was not of an anti-Israeli nature, and was agreed in advance.

