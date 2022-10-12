UPDATE - Lavrov, Venezuelan Minister Discussed Joint Projects - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria, at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, discussed implementation of joint projects and agreed on steps to boost bilateral ties in a number of areas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers noted the dynamic development of political dialogue and practical cooperation in line with strategic partnership relations. They discussed implementation of joint projects, agreed on steps to build up bilateral ties in various fields," the ministry said.

The sides also "agreed to further strengthen foreign policy coordination in various multilateral formats in the interests of forming a more just, democratic world order based on respect for the principles and norms of international law.

"

The ministry said the Russian side provided the necessary clarifications in connection with the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into Russia in accordance with the right of these regions to self-determination.

"Strong condemnation was expressed of illegal unilateral coercive measures used as a tool to interfere in the affairs of sovereign states. The Russian side confirmed support for the efforts of the Bolivarian authorities to strengthen political and economic stability in the country," it said.

Moscow, during discussion of the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean, expressed its desire to develop a mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation with all regional countries constructively, on the basis of mutual interests.