UPDATE - Lavrov Welcomes All-Belarusian People's Assembly as Platform for Broad Political Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The holding of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as a platform for a broad dialogue, involving various political forces at a challenging time for Belarus, can be positively assessed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly was held from February 11-12 and focused on key directions of the country's socio-economic and socio-political development for the upcoming five-year period.

"In my opinion, it is now necessary to see how the process will go further. But the fact of creating a platform for a broad dialogue with the participation of various political forces at a difficult time for the Belarusian people, in my opinion, deserves a positive assessment," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto.

According to the Russian minister, the assembly was held as a development of the initiative that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko put forward even before the presidential election last August, namely, the initiative on constitutional reform.

"We sincerely wish our Belarusian friends and allies to implement this process in the direction we have been talking about," Lavrov added.

The Finnish diplomat, in turn, expressed hope that a real political process, involving the opposition, would start in Belarus, adding that the country needs reforms.

"The elections held in Belarus at the end of the summer were unsuccessful, a failure in the sense that not everyone who wished could stand for various reasons ... Holding elections in this form led to protests, which, in turn, ended in violence on the part of the police," Haavisto said.

Belarus entered a prolonged political crisis after Lukashenko secured his sixth term during the August 9 presidential election. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner. Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and crackdown on the opposition.

More Stories From World

