UPDATE - Lawyer of Yulia Navalnaya Unaware If Her Client Left for Germany

MOSCOW/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Lawyer Veronika Polyakova, who represents the wife of Russian Opposition Figure Alexey Navalny, Yulia, told Sputnik on Wednesday that she does not know if her client left Russia for Germany.

Earlier in the day, several media outlets and telegram channels reported that Yulia Navalnaya boarded a flight to Germany.

"I don't know, she did not tell me," Polyakova said, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa denied comment to Sputnik on Navalnaya's reported departure to Germany over confidentiality concerns.

"We generally do not comment on our passenger lists," the German flag carrier's spokesperson said.

Navalny received treatment in Germany for nearly five months after his alleged poisoning in Russia. The opposition figure was detained upon his arrival in Moscow in mid-January. In early February, a Moscow court replaced Navalny's suspended sentence in a fraud case with 3.5 years in jail over multiple probation breaches.