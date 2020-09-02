UPDATE - LDPR Leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Party

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the party's press service said in a statement.

Zhirinovsky has repeatedly stated that he is ready to be one of the first people to be vaccinated.

"Vladimir Zhirinovsky was one of the first in the world to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The LDPR leader became a voluntary participant in large post-registration clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center of Russia's Health Ministry," the party told Sputnik.

In addition to Zhirinovsky, at this stage of research, 40,000 Russian nationals will receive the vaccine, which meets the best world standards, the Liberal Democratic Party said.

"The vaccination takes place in two steps. The second injection is given three weeks after the first one. Vladimir Zhirinovsky will receive the second part of the vaccine at the end of September, after which doctors will monitor his health for six months," it said.

The Russian Health Ministry earlier registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Center and produced jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the fund had received applications from over 20 countries for the purchase of a billion doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine. He said Russia had agreed on the production of the vaccine in five countries.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 1,000,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 17,200. More than 815,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 848,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.3 million.