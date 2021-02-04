UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Lebanese Public Activist Salim Found Dead In Southern City Of Nabatieh - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

UPDATE - Lebanese Public Activist Salim Found Dead in Southern City of Nabatieh - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Luqman Salim, a Lebanese independent political and public figure, was found dead in his car in southern Lebanon after being reported as missing by his family, the LBC broadcaster announced on Thursday, citing a security source.

The body of the dead activist with gunshot wounds was found in the vicinity of the city of Nabatieh. The search for Salim started after his wife tweeted around 2 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) that he left Beirut Wednesday evening and she could not get in touch with him.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has ordered the prosecutor general to launch an investigation into the matter to learn the circumstances of Salim's murder, Aoun's office said.

"President Aoun has tasked that the Attorney General to take all necessary steps to reveal the circumstances of the murder of activist Salim, and pointed out the importance of promptness to determine the causes of the crime and identities of those who are behind it," the office wrote on Twitter.

Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi, when speaking on the country's MTV broadcaster, called the murder a "terrible" event and stated that he immediately contacted commanders of the security services to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Independent lawmaker Michel Moawad tweeted that Salim's assassination could "return the country to a period of political murders that Lebanon experienced, with the security forces having been unable to reveal the truth."

According to the Lebanon Debate web portal, Salim, an independent political analyst, has been famous for his attitude against Hezbollah, the most influential political movement across the country. The murderer reportedly fired four shots in the activist's head and one in the chest.

Salim held a degree in philosophy at the Sorbonne University in France. In 1990, he founded the Jadeed edition, which published Arabic literature and articles with provocative content.

In 2019, after the outbreak of unrest in Lebanon, the homes of Salim and his relatives located in the southern suburbs of Beirut were subjected to attacks, and he was threatened, according to his media statements.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Twitter Threatened France Car Wife Beirut Lebanon 2019 Family Media Event All Arab

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

14 minutes ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

44 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

45 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.