UPDATE - Lebanon's Aoun Receives Italian Prime Minister To Discuss Ties, Beirut Port Blast

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

UPDATE - Lebanon's Aoun Receives Italian Prime Minister to Discuss Ties, Beirut Port Blast

MOSCOW/GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the latter's two-day working visit to discuss relations and efforts to cope with the implications of the August 4 port blast, Aoun's press office said on Tuesday.

According to news reports, Conte is scheduled to meet with Lebanese political figures and representatives of civil society. The prime minister is also planning to inspect the Italian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

"President Aoun holds a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who heads the country's delegation, to coordinate relief operations in the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut's port," the office wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, Conte said, as cited by Aoun's press service, that Italy would stand by Beirut and reiterated support for the sovereignty of Lebanon

At a briefing after the meeting, Conte expressed Italy's hope that Lebanon would have the new government formed as soon as possible to start reconstruction and urgent reforms.

"This is the moment to look ahead despite the tragedy and the suffering. In order to do so, it is necessary to reconstruct the citizens' faith in the [government] institutions, and to turn a new page in Lebanon's history.

This is a hard task but an objective that can be reached if the Lebanese authorities start the process of renovating institutions and governance," Conte told reporters.

Italy will contribute to supporting the social and economic growth of Lebanon, Conte said, adding that Rome has already launched a humanitarian mission, dubbed Emergenza Cedri (Cedar Emergency), and sent an advanced military field hospital to Lebanon to help the latter cope with the blast consequences.

"I express sincere sympathy to the whole Lebanese nation over the event that has shaken the whole international community. There is an old tradition of relations and very intensive ties between Italy and Lebanon... This is the relationship that has been revived even more in this moment of emergency," Conte said.

The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place on August 4 left at least 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured. The explosion, which caused an estimated $15 billion in damages and prompted the country's government to resign, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.

