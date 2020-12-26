UPDATE - Legendary Soviet Double Agent George Blake Dies Aged 98 - Russian Intelligence Service

UrduPoint.com
Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Legendary British spy and Soviet double agent working in MI-6, George Blake, has died aged 98, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Spokesman Sergey Ivanov told Sputnik.

"We have received bitter news, the legendary George Blake is gone," Ivanov told Spuntik.

No details of the cause of death or place were given. Blake had lived in Moscow since his prison escape in the mid-1960s.

"This year continues its sad countdown. Today, the legendary intelligence officer, retired colonel of the Russian SVR, George Blake has passed away. He sincerely loved our country, admired the feat of the people in the Great Patriotic War. Books have been written about him, films have been made," the SVR said in an official statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over Blake's passing, noting the spy's courage and hard work that made an invaluable contribution to strategic stability.

"Colonel Blake was a brilliant professional with a special vitality and courage. Over the years of hard, strenuous work, he made a truly invaluable contribution to ensuring strategic parity and maintaining peace on the planet. The bright memory of this legendary man will forever remain in our hearts," the president said.

Blake was born in the Netherlands in 1922 and fled to the United Kingdom in 1942 after underground resistance against the Nazi occupiers. Having the UK nationality from his father, Blake joined the Secret Intelligence Service, MI-6.

In 1949, he was posted in Seoul to gather intelligence on communist groups in Korea and China and to spy on the Soviet Far East.

With the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, Blake was detained by Kim Il Sung's forces in Seoul. During his time behind bars, Blake offered Soviet officials his services, citing US and UK military conduct against Korean civilians as a motive for him to switch sides.

After the end of the war, Blake returned to the UK as a decorated veteran and continued to work for MI-6. He began to pass key information to the USSR which helped Moscow uncover spies in its own services.

In 1956, Blake helped the Soviet intelligence units in East Berlin discover a secret tunnel that was used to spy on their communications. This helped the USSR plant tainted information to the spying side before the tunnel was officially uncovered a year later.

Blake's cover was blown due to information provided by Polish defector Michael Goleniewski in 1961. Blake was convicted on espionage charges and sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Blake escaped prison after four years thanks to help from sympathizers. He made his way to Soviet territory and has lived in Moscow since 1965. He was awarded the Order of Lenin among other high honors of the USSR. He was not a member of the Cambridge Five, a ring of UK spies that had worked for Moscow from the 1930s to the 1950s.

He has written a number of books about his experiences and insights, remaining a committed Marxist-Leninist throughout. He was an honorary member of the SVR and a recipient of the Russian Order of Friendship, awarded by President Vladimir Putin in 2007.

